Book review: Vikram Seth uses tech to enhance rhythm in Hanuman Chalisa

The Hanuman Chalisa

Translated by Vikram Seth

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 104

Price: Rs 399

Vikram Seth made his debut as a novelist in 1986 with The Golden Gate. It was a novel written in verse composed of 590 stanzas or sonnets that narrated the story of a group of young people living in San Francisco, interpreting life, searching for adventure and trying to understand the meaning of love. In subsequent years, Seth wrote several other novels, the most famous of them being A Suitable Boy, which cemented his place among India’s top fiction writers in English.