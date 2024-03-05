Sensex (    %)
                        
Caste in the business of death

Radhika Iyenger's book provides a poignant account of the overlooked 'death-care workers' in Benares, an ancient community relegated to the margins of society

Book
Premium

Nandini Bhatia
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras
Author: Radhika Iyengar
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 599

Banaras stands at the crossroads of life and death. The quaint city of salvation and redemptive waters — where faith and literature, textiles and tourism co-exist — has stood the test of time. Radhika Iyenger, in her debut book Fire on the Ganges resurrects the ancient city of light as seen through the eyes of the sidelined Dalit community of Doms — the corpse-burners or “death-care workers” as old as the city.

At Chand Ghat, where the book is anchored, an invisible line

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

