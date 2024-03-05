Caste in the business of death

Fire on the Ganges: Life Among the Dead in Banaras
Author: Radhika Iyengar
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 352
Price: Rs 599
Banaras stands at the crossroads of life and death. The quaint city of salvation and redemptive waters — where faith and literature, textiles and tourism co-exist — has stood the test of time. Radhika Iyenger, in her debut book Fire on the Ganges resurrects the ancient city of light as seen through the eyes of the sidelined Dalit community of Doms — the corpse-burners or “death-care workers” as old as the city.
At Chand Ghat, where the book is anchored, an invisible line