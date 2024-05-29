Catharsis against western media

Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi

Author: U Upadhyay

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 164

Price: Rs 495

The idea that people cannot represent themselves but need representation is at the root of colonising the “other”. The western style of narration — what Denys Hay calls the “idea of Europe” — posits the western-white-world as superior to the culture and politics of the rest of the world. The English philosopher J S Mill, one of the West’s foremost liberal-cultural heroes, clarified that the views in his books On Liberty and Representative Government were meant not for India (he worked in the India