Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Catharsis against western media

Through a critical examination of media narratives, U Upadhyay's book attempts to deconstruct the cultural significations of western media on Indian ideas, leaders, and histories

Book
Premium

Tanvir Aeijaz
5 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:59 PM IST
Western Media Narratives on India: From Gandhi to Modi
Author: U Upadhyay
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 164
Price: Rs 495


The idea that people cannot represent themselves but need representation is at the root of colonising the “other”. The western style of narration — what Denys Hay calls the “idea of Europe” — posits the western-white-world as superior to the culture and politics of the rest of the world. The English philosopher J S Mill, one of the West’s foremost liberal-cultural heroes, clarified that the views in his books On Liberty and Representative Government were meant not for India (he worked in the India
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon