Chasing Salah: Simon Hughes' valiant attempt to decode the enigma

Chasing Salah: The Biography

Author: Simon Hughes

Publisher: Constable (Little, Brown)

Pages: 368

Price: ₹1,652

When Mohammad Salah arrived at Liverpool Football Club in 2017, he was the classic underachiever. Loaned out by Chelsea Football Club in 2015, after scoring two goals in 13 appearances, to Italian clubs Roma and Fiorentina, he registered underwhelming statistics — just 35 goals in 81 matches. Since he joined Liverpool, for a (then) club record signing of £36.9 million under the legendary Jurgen Klopp, he has scored 241 goals in 387 games. Add 108 assists and Salah has been involved in 349 goals in those matches – a