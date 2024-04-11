China's strongman party

PARTY OF ONE: The Rise of Xi Jinping & China’s Superpower Future

Author: Chun Han Wong

Publisher: Corsair

Pages: 416

Price: Rs 899

The Communist Party of China (CPC) has always been shrouded in opaqueness, which has deepened under Xi Jinping. Mr Xi, who belongs to the fifth generation of Chinese leadership, has amassed so much power that he has made himself synonymous with the CPC. His goal is the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a task he believes no one except him is capable of achieving. Since taking over as General Secretary of the CPC in 2012, he has consistently changed the outlook of