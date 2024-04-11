Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China's strongman party

The author was one of the journalists who has been at the receiving end of Xi Jinping's tightening control over media

Book
Premium

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
PARTY OF ONE: The Rise of Xi Jinping & China’s Superpower Future
Author: Chun Han Wong
Publisher: Corsair
Pages: 416
Price: Rs 899


The Communist Party of China (CPC) has always been shrouded in opaqueness, which has deepened under Xi Jinping. Mr Xi, who belongs to the fifth generation of Chinese leadership, has amassed so much power that he has made himself synonymous with the CPC. His goal is the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, a task he believes no one except him is capable of achieving. Since taking over as General Secretary of the CPC in 2012, he has consistently changed the outlook of
Topics : Xi Jinping China economy China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon