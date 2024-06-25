Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chinese history, for the CCP

Ian Johnson's book offers a lens to view China through the eyes of its people rather than through the party

Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future
Premium

Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 10:24 PM IST
Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future
Author: Ian Johnson
Publisher: Allen Lane
Pages: 381
Price: Rs 1,299

China is a civilisational state with a long, contested and layered history. It encompasses within itself the history of the empires, kingdoms, warlords and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But the history of China to which the Chinese people and the world is exposed today is sanitised and approved by the CCP. Since 1949, the CCP has taken a lead role in writing and rewriting Chinese history with the sole aim of pushing its own narrative and agenda. This
Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon