Chinese history, for the CCP

Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future Author: Ian Johnson Publisher: Allen Lane Pages: 381 Price: Rs 1,299





China is a civilisational state with a long, contested and layered history. It encompasses within itself the history of the empires, kingdoms, warlords and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But the history of China to which the Chinese people and the world is exposed today is sanitised and approved by the CCP. Since 1949, the CCP has taken a lead role in writing and rewriting Chinese history with the sole aim of pushing its own narrative and agenda. This