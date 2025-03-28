'Classical Music of India': A rich resource for connoisseurs and learners

Classical Music of India: A Practical Guide

Authors: L Subramaniam and Viji Subramaniam

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 215 Price: ₹599

Among the 64 arts in ancient India, music was traditionally accorded the first position. Few probably know that Indian classical music is the oldest, most sophisticated and scientifically complete musical system in the world. In this comprehensive book, India’s violin icon L Subramaniam and his late wife, award-winning vocalist Viji Subramaniam, put together the history, structure and evolution of the country’s classical music system.

L Subramaniam’s musical journey started at a young age, acquiring a solid foundation of Carnatic music from his father. After