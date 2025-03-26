Clean lessons in investing, told through crisp and compelling tales

Dale Carnegie perhaps did more than anyone else to popularise the idea that public speaking is not an innate gift but a skill that can be cultivated through practice. In his landmark book The Quick and Effective Way to Public Speaking, Carnegie strongly advocated the use of stories. He encouraged speakers to begin their talks with anecdotes, especially those drawn from personal experiences. Such stories help audiences perceive the speaker as trustworthy, allowing a rapport to be established immediately.

Facts and figures presented in isolation tend to be forgotten quickly. When conveyed through storytelling, they become memorable.

Carnegie believed stories