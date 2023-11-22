Common sense for CEOs

This book is an inspirational and relevant read for successful managers in middle to top leadership who wish to be prepared for the corner office. The 33 laws described — if you believe in laws for CEOs at all — would surely be useful for such people. Those who are outside this target group may find the book a less exhilarating read because seasoned players may consider the book to be glib, while the parvenus may find it a heavy read for what is essentially common sense. The book will appeal to those in the middle of the greasy pole because by then they would have realised that management is replete with the uncommon lapse of common sense. In short,