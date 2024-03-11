Crouching tiger, rising mammoth

Asia after Europe: Imagining a Continent in the Long Twentieth Century
Author: Sugata Bose
Publisher: The Belknap Press (Harvard University)
Pages: 276
Price: Rs 699
On February 9, 1904, Japan launched a surprise naval attack on the Russian fleet stationed at Port Arthur, China, leading to a war between the two countries. The hostilities would end on September 5, 1905, with the complete defeat of the Russian Empire and peace mediated by then US President Theodore Roosevelt. Several historians around the world recognise this as the first major defeat of a European power by an Asian country in the modern age. This convenient signpost