Dalio's debt playbook: What Japan got wrong, and India may be getting right

How countries go broke

by Ray Dalio

Published by Simon & Schuster

400 pages ₹1,499

Ray Dalio is a successful hedge fund founder with a net worth of about $14 billion as his calling card. A YouTuber, his opinions on investments, politics and why things happen are freely available. In a recent episode, an NBC anchor asks whether Donald Trump’s tariff war can mitigate MAGA dissatisfaction about jobs and stagnating incomes. His answer is ambivalent — agreeing with the diagnosis of the problem that the demise of manufacturing has enhanced strategic risk and lowered family income, but not with the solution proposed.

Rather