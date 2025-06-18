Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Iran's grieving mothers' ties have been a political force to reckon with

Iran's grieving mothers' ties have been a political force to reckon with

An interesting aspect of the rebellion in Iran is the power of mourning mothers. Since the 1980s, kinship among grieving mothers has been a driver of political engagement

book
premium

Akankshya Abismruta
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In September 2022, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian tourist in Tehran, Jîna Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the morality police for wearing her veil loosely. She died in a hospital a few days later from a brain haemorrhage. The killing of Jina Amini led to an uprising that reverberated with the words “Woman, life, freedom”— a slogan of the revolutionary women from the marginalised lands of Kurdistan — across Iran as women took to the streets to burn their veils in protest against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
 
In Woman! Life! Freedom! Echoes of A Revolutionary Uprising in Iran, translated from the
Topics : BS Opinion Book BOOK REVIEW
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon