Iran's grieving mothers' ties have been a political force to reckon with

In September 2022, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian tourist in Tehran, Jîna Mahsa Amini, was arrested by the morality police for wearing her veil loosely. She died in a hospital a few days later from a brain haemorrhage. The killing of Jina Amini led to an uprising that reverberated with the words “Woman, life, freedom”— a slogan of the revolutionary women from the marginalised lands of Kurdistan — across Iran as women took to the streets to burn their veils in protest against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In Woman! Life! Freedom! Echoes of A Revolutionary Uprising in Iran, translated from the