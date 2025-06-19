Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Women see reversal of China's one-child policy as more state pressure

Women see reversal of China's one-child policy as more state pressure

Instead of viewing it as encouragement to have more children, women see the modification in China's one-child policy as government pressure to reverse the declining birth rate

Book
premium

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China
by Yuan Yang
Published by Bloomsbury
320 pages ₹599
  For anyone trying to understand China behind the headlines and the propaganda, Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China is an important read. It provides a people’s perspective of how Chinese society has evolved since economic reform and the manner in which the policies of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have impacted Chinese women in particular. The book is an attempt to present the story and idea of China beyond the CCP and through the lens of the Chinese people.
 
The word revolution
Topics : Book Reviews Book China
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon