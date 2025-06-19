Women see reversal of China's one-child policy as more state pressure

Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China

by Yuan Yang

Published by Bloomsbury

320 pages ₹599

For anyone trying to understand China behind the headlines and the propaganda, Private Revolutions: Coming of Age in a New China is an important read. It provides a people’s perspective of how Chinese society has evolved since economic reform and the manner in which the policies of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have impacted Chinese women in particular. The book is an attempt to present the story and idea of China beyond the CCP and through the lens of the Chinese people.