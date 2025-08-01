Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada: Shahu Patole's book on the taste of casteism

Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada: Shahu Patole's book on the taste of casteism

Food is a critical part of any culture. It locates you. It shapes how you're seen and how you see yourself. It carries histories, hierarchies, and inheritances

Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada
premium

Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada

Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada
by Shahu Patole 
Published by HarperCollins India
386 pages             ₹380 
 
We Indians love our food. Every corner of the country has its own chorus of spices, snacks, and signatu­res, all competing for attention, all offered up with a certain swagger; our culinary culture is often described as a mosaic of traditions, a glorious testament to our eternal diversity. But what of the dishes you never see on Instagram and that no one frames as heritage? What of the food that’s never found on tourist trails? 
 
Food is a critical part of any culture. It
Topics : Book Reviews caste system india Dalits
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon