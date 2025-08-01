Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada: Shahu Patole's book on the taste of casteism

Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada by Shahu Patole Published by HarperCollins India 386 pages ₹380

We Indians love our food. Every corner of the country has its own chorus of spices, snacks, and signatu­res, all competing for attention, all offered up with a certain swagger; our culinary culture is often described as a mosaic of traditions, a glorious testament to our eternal diversity. But what of the dishes you never see on Instagram and that no one frames as heritage? What of the food that’s never found on tourist trails?

Food is a critical part of any culture. It