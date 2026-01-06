Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
School holidays January 2026: Winter vacations extended across North India

Severe cold wave has forced many Indian states to temporarily extend holidays, prioritising student safety amid dense fog. Authorities are closely monitoring weather and regular updates

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Winter Vacation Extended: As an intense cold wave grips large parts of north, east and northeast India, multiple states have ordered temporary school closures to shield students from plunging temperatures and persistent dense fog. Education departments and district administrations are keeping a close watch on weather developments, issuing frequent advisories and updates as conditions continue to fluctuate, with student safety remaining the top priority.
 
Some states declared a school holiday for January 6, 2026, due to severe fog and cold. In order to stay informed about closures and safety precautions during the school break, many parents and students are looking for information.
 
 
Many state governments across north India have either enforced temporary school closures or extended winter holidays. The UP school holiday update is particularly significant because many classes will have an extended winter break in 2026.
 
In addition to Uttar Pradesh, other states that have declared school holidays include Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, and Assam. 

List of state-wise school holidays in January 2026

Delhi & Haryana School Holiday 2026

The official winter holidays are presently being observed by schools in Delhi and Haryana, and they are being extended till January 15, 2026. Schools in both regions observe winter holidays as part of their prearranged academic schedule.
 
The purpose of the break is to shield kids from the harsh winter weather that is frequently encountered in early January. Students can take a break during this time, protect themselves from the cold, and come back to school feeling rejuvenated when classes start.

UP School winter vacation 2026

Due to extreme cold and thick fog in Uttar Pradesh, UP School Winter Vacation 2026 has been prolonged in order to protect kids. According to the recent UP school vacation order, classes 9 to 12 will be closed until January 5, while nursery through Class 8 will be closed until January 15.
 
All UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE schools are eligible for this winter break in 2026. Schools that disregard the rules will face severe consequences. 
 

Punjab School Holiday 2026

 
The winter break for all public and private schools in Punjab has been extended till Wednesday, January 7. A significant drop in temperature led Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to confirm the decision.
 
This action has been made to protect students' health and safety while the cold weather persists. Only after the holidays are over and the weather is better will schools resume.
 
Telangana School Holidays
 
The Sankranti (Pongal) holidays have been extended for all Telangana schools until January 16, 2026, according to the State Education Department. Due to the proximity of Pongal celebrations to this date, this choice was made.
 
All schools will reopen on January 17, 2026, in accordance with the government orders. The government holiday list for 2026 and the Academic Calendar for 2025–2026 are followed by the holiday extension. 
 
Assam school holidays January 2026
 
The district administration of Assam has declared school holidays till January 6, 2026, particularly in Guwahati and surrounding areas. This decision was made in response to an abrupt 6–7°C drop in temperature that resulted in extremely cold circumstances.
 
The purpose of the holiday is to protect students' health and avoid infections brought on by colds. When the weather returns to normal and is safe for kids, schools are supposed to reopen.
 
Jharkhand School Holiday 2026
 
The government of Jharkhand has declared a winter break for schools until January 2026 due to a severe cold wave and unfavorable weather, particularly in places like Ranchi and Jamshedpur.
 
Students in both public and private institutions from kindergarten (KG) to class 12 are eligible for this holiday. Regular classes won't start until the cold has subsided, although schools might reopen for teachers on January 6 for administrative tasks. 
 
Rajasthan School Holiday 2026
 
Jaipur schools have declared breaks for younger students due to the extreme cold. According to the directive, Classes 6 through 8 will have holidays from January 6 to January 8, while students in pre-primary through Class 5 will be on leave from January 6 to January 10. Exams will take place as scheduled, and teachers are still required to attend class. In order to protect students during the cold wave, this decision was made.

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

