Dance of Freedom: How Bharata Natyam became India's quintessential dance

Dance of Freedom: A Short History of Bharata Natyam

By Leela Samson

Published by Aleph

86 pages, ₹399

In this concise book, Bharata Natyam dancer, choreographer, instructor, writer and actor Padma Shri Leela Samson explores the ancient classical dance form of Bharata Natyam, tracing its origins, history, and evolution over the centuries. Samson delves into various aspects of the form, including its schools and styles, techniques and symbolism, as well as costume and attire. The final chapter examines Bharata Natyam in the present day — the 21st century and beyond.