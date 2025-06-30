Monday, June 30, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deborah Baker's 'Charlottesville' reveals essence of the new American right

Deborah Baker's 'Charlottesville' reveals essence of the new American right

The new American right is a Hydra-headed monster. Mr Trump isn't its cause, but its distilled essence

Shreekant Sambrani
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Charlottesville: A study of rage and resistance
by Deborah Baker
Published by Penguin Random House
442 pages ₹1,299 
Charlottesville in the Commonwealth of Virginia is a city of about 50,000, evenly divided among white and black residents.  It is among the oldest cities in the state, with great historical significance.  Monticello, the estate of Thomas Jefferson, one of the founding fathers of the United States and its third President, is just outside the city.  Jefferson’s successor as President, James Madison, the “father of the Constitution,” and the author of the Virginia Compromise, which equated electorally five freed slaves to three white persons, was
