Deepali Gupta traces the India story through its mobile telephony tales

Telecom Wars: The Race to Capture a Billion Voices by Deepali Gupta Penguin Random House India 459 pages ₹1,299

The telecom sector is buzzing again, making this book timely and relevant. There’s action both on the terrestrial telephony front and the satellite side of the business. In a surprise move, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel Group recently approached the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking conversion of its AGR dues into government equity under the package offered for stressed telecom companies (telcos) in 2021. Vodafone Idea is a recipient of that package and Airtel clarified in its post-earnings call that it was exploring a level