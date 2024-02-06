Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Democracy for the minority, by the minority

With Donald Trump likely to storm back to power on their dime, their contribution to powering the cause of far-right minorities is no less disturbing

Book
Premium

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:07 PM IST
Tyranny of the Minority: How to Reverse an Authoritarian Turn and Forge a Democracy for All
Authors: Steven Levitsky & Daniel Ziblatt
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 388
Price: Rs 799


In 2018, Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt wrote a despairing book titled How Democracies Die, a study of the rise of authoritarian democracy with reference to the US and Donald Trump’s election in 2016. Among other things, they wrote of the failure of the political class to observe the “soft guardrails of democracy” — unwritten rules of mutual toleration to allow for healthy political debate — as a key reason for the demise of

Also Read

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Culture of democracy

The gaze of the gurus

The content of a copyright

The realities of terra incognita

Winning, losing and entrepreneurship

The politics of food

Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW democracy India’s minority

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon