Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Democrat with an authoritarian streak

Bhaskar Parichha's book beautifully captures the essence of Biju Patnaik - a man both impatient and irascible, fraught with passion, and a big-picture thinker who eschewed detail

Biju Patnaik: The Rainmaker of Opposition Politics
Premium

Biju Patnaik: The Rainmaker of Opposition Politics

Aditi Phadnis
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:41 PM IST
Biju Patnaik: The Rainmaker of Opposition Politics
Author: Bhaskar Parichha
Publisher: Rupa Publications
Pages: 153
Price: Rs 295


Of all the politicians of his generation, the life and times of Biju Patnaik is among the least explored, by academics and political historians alike. His role both in the Congress and the opposition was pivotal. Yet books on him in English can be counted on the fingers of two hands. This is a man who merited an obituary in The Economist that said: “It is worth writing about Biju Patnaik for at least two reasons. His long life can be

Also Read

In The Singularity Is Nearer

Robots in your veins

PremiumUnderstanding India

Mapping the labyrinth

PremiumBook

The limits of freedom

PremiumSparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for the Future

Chinese history, for the CCP

One week to change the world: An Oral History of the 1999 WTO Protests & How the world ran out of everything: Inside the Global Supply Chain

Was global trade a mistake?

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading books Biju Patnaik

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon