Business Standard
Home / Book / Dhirendra Jha unpacks Golwalkar's controversial legacy in this new book

Dhirendra Jha unpacks Golwalkar's controversial legacy in this new book

Dhirendra Jha begins the book with a stunning claim - a curtain-raiser to one of the many principal contentions in the book

book
Premium

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GOLWALKAR: The Myth Behind the Man, the Man Behind the Machine
Author: Dhirendra K Jha
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Price: Rs 899
  Except for slightly more than a decade, in almost a hundred years of its existence, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been perceived as a shadowy organisation. For a highly restrictive collective that harps on privileging the sangathan (organisation) over vyakti (individual), it has had just seven sarsanghchalak (chief), excluding stop-gap head, L V Paranjape, for seven months in 1930-31 when founder-sarsanghchalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was in jail after participating in a protest movement that ran parallel to the Civil
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW RSS

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon