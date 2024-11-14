Dinesh Sharma's 'Beyond Biryani' explores Hyderabad's future in its past

Beyond Biryani: The Making of a Globalised Hyderabad

Author: Dinesh C Sharma

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 336

Price: Rs 799

It is a truth universally acknowledged that if one passes by the Cyber Towers in Hyderabad, one is bound to look back at it for another glance for its sheer beauty and design — more so after sundown when it glimmers with lights. With Chandrababu Naidu’s rigorous efforts to make Hyderabad more advanced than Bengaluru, the Cyber Towers were the first twin-tower to be constructed in the city for the promotion of information technology (IT). In his book Beyond Biryani, the science journalist and author