Diplomat and poet Abhay K reimagines Nalanda's legacy for future learning

NALANDA: How it Changed the World
Author: Abhay K
Publisher: Vintage
Pages: 288
Price: Rs 699For most Indians, stories about Nalanda appear quite early, in primary school history textbooks. But most of us fail to follow through to understand the extent of its prominence and influence. In Nalanda: How It Changed the World, diplomat, poet and writer Abhay K attempts to unravel what this institution meant to the world of knowledge and introduce its magnificence to its readers.
As the history books tell us, Nalanda came into existence in 427 AD around the reign of Kumaragupta I (415-455 AD). It was built