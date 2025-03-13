Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Diplomat and poet Abhay K reimagines Nalanda's legacy for future learning

Diplomat and poet Abhay K reimagines Nalanda's legacy for future learning

The book has eight chapters, the number that holds significance in Buddhist lore. The Dharmacakra, the wheel of Dharma, has eight spikes

NALANDA: How It Changed the World
Premium

NALANDA: How It Changed the World

Chittajit Mitra
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NALANDA: How it Changed the World
Author: Abhay K
Publisher: Vintage
Pages: 288
Price: Rs 699
  For most Indians, stories about Nalanda appear quite early, in primary school history textbooks. But most of us fail to follow through to understand the extent of its prominence and influence. In Nalanda: How It Changed the World, diplomat, poet and writer Abhay K attempts to unravel what this institution meant to the world of knowledge and introduce its magnificence to its readers.
 
As the history books tell us, Nalanda came into existence in 427 AD around the reign of Kumaragupta I (415-455 AD). It was built
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Book reading Nalanda University Buddhism

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon