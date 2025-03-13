Diplomat and poet Abhay K reimagines Nalanda's legacy for future learning

NALANDA: How it Changed the World

Author: Abhay K

Publisher: Vintage

Pages: 288

Price: Rs 699

For most Indians, stories about Nalanda appear quite early, in primary school history textbooks. But most of us fail to follow through to understand the extent of its prominence and influence. In Nalanda: How It Changed the World, diplomat, poet and writer Abhay K attempts to unravel what this institution meant to the world of knowledge and introduce its magnificence to its readers.