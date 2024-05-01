Dr Subbarao's book of revelations

Just a Mercenary? Notes From My Life And Career

Author: Duvvuri Subbarao

Publisher: Penguin Viking

Pages: 435+XVI

Price: Rs 799





In 1974, a bright young Assistant Collector from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) did something that, by his own admission, was not straightforward. He had topped the 1972 batch of IAS candidates and reckoned that to enjoy the powers of a magistrate as part of his career advancement, he would need to preside over at least a dozen disputes that go through the process of arguments and are not mutually settled leading to their withdrawal, also known as “contested disputes”.