Driving an industry

Impossible to Possible: Maruti’s Incredible Success and How It Can Change India
Author: R C Bhargava
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 201
Price: Rs 799
Three men can be said to have taken the erstwhile Maruti Udyog Ltd — now renamed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, after change of ownership — to its pre-eminent position as the leader of the Indian automobile industry with an over 40 per cent market share even today when a dozen other passenger vehicle manufacturers are fighting for a slice of the Indian consumer’s wallet. This trio consists of the late V Krishnamurthy, founder-chairman of Maruti Udyog, Osamu Suzuki, currently chairman of