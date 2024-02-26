Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Driving an industry

R C Bhargava's latest book is a step-by-step recounting of the Maruti story, but its real value lies in the many lessons that the story holds both for policymakers as well as manufacturers

book
Premium

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Impossible to Possible: Maruti’s Incredible Success and How It Can Change India
Author: R C Bhargava
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 201
Price: Rs 799

Three men can be said to have taken the erstwhile Maruti Udyog Ltd — now renamed Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, after change of ownership — to its pre-eminent position as the leader of the Indian automobile industry with an over 40 per cent market share even today when a dozen other passenger vehicle manufacturers are fighting for a slice of the Indian consumer’s wallet. This trio consists of  the late V Krishnamurthy, founder-chairman of Maruti Udyog, Osamu Suzuki, currently chairman of

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Q3FY24 result: Net profit rises 33% to Rs 3,206.8 crore

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Maruti Suzuki's total sales dip in December; exports in 2023 all-time-high

Maruti eyeing bigger pie of global car market, aims to 3X exports by 2030

Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

The men who made and unmade Twitter

The bigotry of the victim

Propaganda vs facts

An anatomy of financial sector reform

A marked life

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Maruti Auto sector automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon