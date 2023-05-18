close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Film studies for your first show

Overall, however, this is one of those few texts which - despite the occasional knots of jargon-heavy writing and the text's volume - can be picked up for a bedside read or a casual metro ride

Debarghya Sanyal
Book
Premium

Film Studies: An Introduction

4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Film Studies: An Introduction
Author: Vebhuti Duggal, Bindu Menon, Spandan Bhattacharya
Publisher: Worldview Publications
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Explained: How 'Digi Yatra' reads one's face as the boarding pass

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

Smashing the glass ceiling from the corner office

India as restrained elephant

Governing RBI

The capitalist generation's space race

The dissident lens

Topics : BOOK REVIEW BS Reads cinemas

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

State Bank of India's Q4 standalone net jumps 83% to Rs 16,695 crore

SBI, state bank of India
4 min read
Premium

PLI footprint in India-China trade

china, export import, port, shipping, trade, deficit, investment, growth, economy, international
5 min read

Wasn't like movie car chase: Indian-origin cabbie who rescued Harry, Merkle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, car chase
4 min read

Netflix, Ola, Uber not integrated with PIPOnet app, says NuRe Bharat CEO

Netflix
1 min read

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Real estate, Budget house
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

LIVE: Twitter Blue verified subscribers can now upload 2 hr videos

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon