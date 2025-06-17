A K Bhattacharya's third book on India's FMs captures the post-reform era

India’s Finance Ministers III: Different Strokes (1998–2014)

by A K Bhattacharya

Published by Penguin Business

556 pages ₹999

Titled India’s Finance Ministers: Different Strokes (1998-2014), this volume does exactly what the previous two in the same series did, but over some of the most interesting years of modern Indian economic history. The style remains the same: Non-judgemental and clinical, yet not critical. Perhaps there would be another where the author does not shy away from judgement or critique, but for now, he is simply a raconteur and not an analyst.