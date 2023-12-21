Geo-economics on the frontline

Speaking recently at an event in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar observed that since the start of economic liberalisation of 1991, India pushed hard to integrate with the world, but assumed that technology was something that could be bought off the shelf. Collaborations between Indian companies and foreign entities dwelt on technology transfer as a one-way street flowing towards India. He is right. That is why India took two decades to sign on to the global intellectual property

When the Chips are Down: A Deep Dive Into a Global Crisis

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com