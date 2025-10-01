Ghost Nation: By ignoring Taiwan, the world is eroding its own morality

Ghost Nation: The Story of Taiwan and Its Struggle for Survival

by Chris Horton

Published by Macmillan

336 pages ₹899

We live in a post-morality world that has perfected the art of forgetting while remembering. Month after month, year after year, annexations continue, bombings remain ceaseless, ceasefires come and go, and the world, which once promised to “never again” let it happen, actively propagates such violence. The world watches, condemns, and then moves on to the next crisis. In this world of collective amnesia, what’s one more Ukraine, one more Palestine? One more