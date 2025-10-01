Ghost Nation: By ignoring Taiwan, the world is eroding its own morality

Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chris Horton's Ghost Nation chooses a different premise. The book assumes, correctly, that we live in a world where moral arguments have been rendered impotent

Ghost Nation: The Story of Taiwan and Its Struggle for Survival
Taiwanese democracy, as Mr Horton shows, has been tempered by adversity, which led to the creation of one of the freest and most vibrant democracies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Ghost Nation: The Story of Taiwan and Its Struggle for Survival
by Chris Horton
Published by  Macmillan
336 pages ₹899
 
We live in a post-morality world that has perfected the art of forgetting while remembering. Month after month, year after year, annexations continue, bombings remain ceaseless, ceasefires come and go, and the world, which once promised to “never again” let it happen, actively propagates such violence. The world watches, condemns, and then moves on to the next crisis. In this world of collective amnesia, what’s one more Ukraine, one more Palestine? One more
