GN Devy's book questions common assumptions about India's languages

India: A Linguistic Civilization

Author: GN Devy

Publisher: Aleph Book Company

Pages: 194

Price: Rs 599

This book is not just a masterly exploration of India’s linguistic civilisation. More importantly, it serves as a timely warning against recent attempts at conducting the epistemic study of Indian languages through a narrow prism of singularity.

As persuasively argued by the book’s author, Ganesh Narayandas Devy, plurality and diversity are inalienable attributes of any study of Indian languages. That this warning comes from India’s pre-eminent linguistic scholar is extremely reassuring at a time when cultural debates about the idea of India are increasingly focused on creating