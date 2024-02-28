Growing roses in concrete

Ashley began to teach chess at JHS 43, a public middle school in Harlem. Most of his students belonged to poor, often single-parent families, who lived in

Maurice Ashley, a chess master in his mid-20s whose family had emigrated recently from Jamaica to the United States, was on a mission to shatter the stereotype that darker-skinned kids lacked intelligence. Ashley’s personal struggles had convinced him that the underachievement of these youths stemmed more from an absence of opportunities rather than from a lack of talent.

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things

