Growing roses in concrete

Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things
Author: Adam Grant
Publisher: WH Allen
Pages: 304
Price: Rs 543
Maurice Ashley, a chess master in his mid-20s whose family had emigrated recently from Jamaica to the United States, was on a mission to shatter the stereotype that darker-skinned kids lacked intelligence. Ashley’s personal struggles had convinced him that the underachievement of these youths stemmed more from an absence of opportunities rather than from a lack of talent.
Ashley began to teach chess at JHS 43, a public middle school in Harlem. Most of his students belonged to poor, often single-parent families, who lived in