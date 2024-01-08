Sensex (    %)
                        
Health for humanity

As health anxieties rise, K Srinath Reddy's book explores linkages between health and biology, geography, economic means, and social stature, offering useful insights

Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health
Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health

Nandini Bhatia
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:58 PM IST
Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health
Author: K Srinath Reddy
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 264
Price: Rs 599

“Think of music from a piano. The keys of the piano are the same but the music that is made varies” depending on who plays it and how. Health is the music we make with our given (sometimes chosen) biological, social and economic circumstances. K Srinath Reddy, founder of Public Health Foundation of India and former president of World Heart Federation, expands on this variance in his second book on health and public policy Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health.

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:57 PM IST

