Health for humanity

Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health
Author: K Srinath Reddy
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 264
Price: Rs 599
“Think of music from a piano. The keys of the piano are the same but the music that is made varies” depending on who plays it and how. Health is the music we make with our given (sometimes chosen) biological, social and economic circumstances. K Srinath Reddy, founder of Public Health Foundation of India and former president of World Heart Federation, expands on this variance in his second book on health and public policy Pulse to Planet: The Long Lifeline of Human Health.
