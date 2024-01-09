Hinduism: The past in the present

Neither side is willing to find common ground, creating impenetrable cubby holes of alienation in a polarised world. Worse, the sharp divisions

Across the world, whether it is Islam, Christianity or the subject of this book, Hinduism, religion is caught between a rock and a hard place. On one side are a set of hardliners who consider all faiths other than the one they profess to be imposters in the kingdom of god. On the other extreme are those who consider religion an irrational force and a scourge on modernity.

THE ETERNAL RELIGION: Glimpses of Hinduism

THE ETERNAL RELIGION: Glimpses of Hinduism

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com