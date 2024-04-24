Business Standard
How 'BK-16' puts democracy on trial

The Incarcerations is the biography of 16 disparate prisoners of conscience - poets, professors, lawyers and journalists

Vipul Mudgal
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 11:17 PM IST
The Incarcerations: Bhima Koregaon and the Search for Democracy in India
Author: Alpa Shah
Publisher: Harper Collins 
Pages: 561
Price:  Rs 699

Academics have an adversarial equation with journalism. If a journalist writes pompously, her editor may accuse her of being dense or academic. And if a scholar is too eloquent, her peers might call her flippant or journalistic. Having been in both camps, my all-time favourite is an academic who can write movingly without losing the rigour. Scholar-storyteller Alpa Shah has that rare quality. Her book is a lucid account of the struggles, life histories, and peculiar circumstances of victims of the state’s crackdown
Topics : BS Reads BOOK REVIEW Bhima Koregaon violence Indian democracy

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

