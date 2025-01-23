Business Standard

How Hindu culture spread: Manu Pillai's book traces its origins, evolution

How Hindu culture spread: Manu Pillai's book traces its origins, evolution

How did Hindu culture originate? How did this tradition leap across rivers, climb mountains, and cross deserts to spread its roots? Manu Pillai's exhaustively researched book offers some answers

Book Review
GODS, GUNS AND MISSIONARIES: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity

Amritesh Mukherjee Mumbai
Jan 23 2025 | 10:52 PM IST

GODS, GUNS AND MISSIONARIES: The Making of the Modern Hindu Identity
Author: Manu S Pillai
Publisher: Penguin India
Pages: 664
Price: Rs 999 
The second chapter of Lao Tzu’s Tao Te Ching speaks of the interplay of opposites: “For being and nonbeing arise together; hard and easy complete each other; long and short shape each other; high and low depend on each other; note and voice make the music together; before and after follow each other.” So it is, and has been, that to define is to exclude; to unite is also to separate.
 
Manu Pillai’s Gods, Guns and Missionaries rests on this truth:
