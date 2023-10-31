How nearshoring powers globalisation

Globalisation is commonly understood to have accelerated in the 21st century, mostly induced by technological advances. Optimists say the process is irreversible while sceptics contend that there is a pushback because the perceived gains have not percolated across and within nations. Shannon K O’Neil presents an entirely new perspective in her book The Globalization Myth, asserting that regionalisation is at the heart of globalisation. Her research affirms that the tripling of global trade in the past four decades owes much