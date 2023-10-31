How nearshoring powers globalisation

Nano tales from an Indian prison

The dynastic war that saved IBM

Film studies for your first show

Nothing Phone (2) review: A motley mix of familiar design, fresh experience

Globalisation of T20 will help India

Human-centric globalisation: Taking G20 to the last mile

Globalisation is commonly understood to have accelerated in the 21st century, mostly induced by technological advances. Optimists say the process is irreversible while sceptics contend that there is a pushback because the perceived gains have not percolated across and within nations. Shannon K O’Neil presents an entirely new perspective in her book The Globalization Myth, asserting that regionalisation is at the heart of globalisation. Her research affirms that the tripling of global trade in the past four decades owes much

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com