How to age wisely

The Longevity Imperative

Author: Andrew J Scott

Publisher: Basic Books

Pages: 336

Price: Rs 799

When I turned 39 last month, an acquaintance sent me a warm birthday wish conveying his excitement about welcoming me into the fourth decade of my life next year. I was touched by the sincerity and amused by the fact that, until recently, people often spoke of the forties as a dreadful period when one is hit by a mid-life crisis and is compelled to assess self-worth. It seems that there is a shift towards viewing one’s later years as ripe with new possibilities.



“Today, our lives