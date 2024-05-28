Ideas of India

Attack on the 'Idea of India': A Decade of Social, Political and Economic Strife

Author: Prasanna Mohanty

Publisher: Black Eagle Books

Price: Rs 899

This book makes a serious attempt to trace the nature of political-economic changes that have been introduced by the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party-National Democratic (BJP-NDA) alliance in the last 10 years. The author identifies the “idea of India” as a vantage point to offer a methodically organised, factually substantiated and deeply engaging narrative. Divided in 12 chapters, the book makes three persuasive sets of findings.

First, the post-2014 regime has converted the “rule of law” into what the author calls “rule