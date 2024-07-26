In the footsteps of Ravana

Ravana’s Lanka: The landscape of a lost kingdom
Author: Sunela Jayewardene
Publisher: Penguin Vintage
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 499
The Ramayana needs little introduction to anyone in India. But unlike its hero Rama, who has aged remarkably well and whose image has become a symbol of resurgent nationalism in the country, the defeated king of Lanka, Ravana, has paled into a cardboard version of himself. Demonic and devilish, his only place in the popular imagination in India is as a flaming effigy crumbling in the fire.
There is definitely much more to the mythical king than his ten heads and his