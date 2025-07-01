India at WTO: Ably defending the indefensible in trade negotiations

Strategies in GATT and WTO negotiations

by Abhijit Das

Published by Oxford University Press

352 pages ₹1,495

This carefully researched book defending the benefits of trade multilateralism coincides with the United States effectively undercutting, if not permanently damaging, the basic framework of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Since 2019, the US has vetoed appointments to the Appellate Body, making it and the principle of judicial review of WTO decisions non-functional. More appallingly, it has undermined the fundamental WTO principle of multilateralism by unilaterally imposing stiff across-the-board tariffs on imports. It also junked the principle of most-favoured nation tariffs being applicable for all