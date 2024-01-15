India's China policy and Cold War dynamics

Since his retirement from his assignment as India’s foreign secretary in 2020, Vijay Gokhale has honed his reputation as one of the most shrewd and perceptive analysts of Chinese affairs and of India-China relations. What mark his writings, whether op-eds, research papers or books, are rigorous documentary research, wide reading of existing literature and offering valuable insights, using as a lens, his command over the Chinese language and rich experience serving in China and negotiating with the Chinese. Within the space of only a

Crosswinds: Nehru, Zhou and the Anglo-American Competition Over China

Crosswinds: Nehru, Zhou and the Anglo-American Competition Over China

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com