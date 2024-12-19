India's many voices: Conversations on culture, democracy, and dissent

This Too is India: Conversations on Diversity and Dissent Author: Githa Hariharan Publisher: Context Pages: 347 Price: Rs 599

This book is a collection of 20 interviews with 20 figures from different walks of life, including writers, translators, artists, filmmakers, theatre persons, musicians, dancers, teachers and activists. All the conversations, which cover issues concerning culture, democracy and dissent, are edited versions of videotaped interviews or lengthy exchanges on email, most of which were published in their original form on the Indian Cultural Forum’s website. The core point of the book is a question that Delhi-based author and editor of this anthology Githa Hariharan asks: