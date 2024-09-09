India's strategic autonomy and its role in a rebalanced global order

Global Tumult: India as a Pole Star

Author: Sujan Chinoy

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 288

Price: Rs 395

In these uncertain times, several countries, big and small, are pursuing strategic autonomy — that is, to exercise options and choices in order to fulfill their national objectives independently. But the ability to do so largely hinges on the deterrent capabilities they develop over time. With a rebalancing of the global order underway, the choices India makes will be contingent on the structures and capacities it can build, veteran diplomat and strategic analyst Ambassador Sujan Chinoy explains in his book Global Tumult – India