Business Standard
Home / Book / India's strategic autonomy and its role in a rebalanced global order

India's strategic autonomy and its role in a rebalanced global order

Ambassador Sujan Chinoy's book explores India's evolving global strategy, the impact of geopolitical shifts, and the importance of self-reliance in defence and diplomacy

book
Premium

Dammu Ravi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 10:45 PM IST
Global Tumult: India as a Pole Star
Author: Sujan Chinoy 
Publisher:  Rupa
Pages: 288
Price: Rs 395

In these uncertain times, several countries, big and small, are pursuing strategic autonomy — that is, to exercise options and choices in order to fulfill their national objectives independently. But the ability to do so largely hinges on the deterrent capabilities they develop over time. With a rebalancing of the global order underway, the choices India makes will be contingent on the structures and capacities it can build, veteran diplomat and strategic analyst Ambassador Sujan Chinoy explains in his book Global Tumult – India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon