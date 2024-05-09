India's unhealthy truths

Sick Business: The truth behind healthcare in India

Author: Dr Sumanth C Raman

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 336

Price: Rs 399

Blowing the lid off medical malpractices in India’s healthcare system, Sumanth C Raman’s exposé, Sick Business, packs solid arguments backed by facts and extensive research. “India’s healthcare system, in one word, is horror,” writes Dr Raman, who has over 25 years of experience in medicine. He intersperses every argument he makes with disclaimers that his aim is not to demean the country’s healthcare system but to “shake you [readers] out of complacency”. He argues that the survival of a patient in India often depends on