Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's urban imperatives

With his wealth of experience, Om Prakash Mathur distils insights and wisdom on urbanisation in one comprehensive compilation, making it a must-read along with his earlier book

Book
Premium

Bibek Debroy
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
Changing Paradigms of Urbanisation, India and Beyond
Author: Om Prakash Mathur
Publisher: Academic Foundation and CSEP 
Pages: 628
Price: Rs 1,995

This isn’t an easy book to review. It couldn’t have been an easy book to compile either. Across institutions, and down the years, Om Prakash Mathur has written on urbanisation, regional development and local governance for years and years. This book isn’t an exhaustive compilation of all his papers. There are 20 papers, grouped under four heads of urbanisation and urban sustainability (six essays), regional planning in national development (two essays), governance and local government finance (six essays), and issues in urban research
Topics : BOOK REVIEW BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon