India's urban imperatives

Changing Paradigms of Urbanisation, India and Beyond

Author: Om Prakash Mathur

Publisher: Academic Foundation and CSEP

Pages: 628

Price: Rs 1,995

This isn’t an easy book to review. It couldn’t have been an easy book to compile either. Across institutions, and down the years, Om Prakash Mathur has written on urbanisation, regional development and local governance for years and years. This book isn’t an exhaustive compilation of all his papers. There are 20 papers, grouped under four heads of urbanisation and urban sustainability (six essays), regional planning in national development (two essays), governance and local government finance (six essays), and issues in urban research