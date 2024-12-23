Indian Genius: Exploring the grit behind Indian-American success stories

Indian Genius: The Meteoric Rise of Indians in America

Author: Meenakshi Ahamed

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 360

Price: Rs 567

The story of Indians in America is, by any measure, one of outstanding success. Indians take vicarious pride in celebrating a Sundar Pichai heading Google or a Satya Nadella taking Microsoft into an AI-driven future. But Meenakshi Ahamed, herself an Indian American and an acclaimed author of a definitive book on India-US relations — A Matter of Trust has now produced a pioneering study of the emergence of this remarkable cohort at the pinnacle of American industry, academia, politics and government. Her intimate profiles of