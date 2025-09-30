Ink Over Algorithms: Book explores AI's impact on creativity, ethics

Ink Over Algorithms: Why the Soul

of Storytelling Transcends AI

by Manjima Misra

Published by Highbrow Scribes Publications

95 pages ₹399

I recently completed a training that equips media professionals with practical artificial intelligence (AI) skills to enhance efficiency, boost productivity and support the adoption of technology for a future-ready workforce. Reading author and educator Manjima Misra’s latest book exploring the intersection of AI with narratology, creative writing, feminism and law reiterated some of these learnings. Focusing on the importance of storytelling, the book offers a balanced assessment of both AI’s capacities and limitations.