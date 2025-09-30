Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 10:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Ink Over Algorithms: Book explores AI's impact on creativity, ethics

Ink Over Algorithms: Book explores AI's impact on creativity, ethics

Storytelling is deeply human, and Manjima Misra's book examines how AI can enhance the craft and the ethical questions it brings

Ink Over Algorithms: Why the Soul of Storytelling Transcends AI
premium

Ink Over Algorithms: Why the Soul of Storytelling Transcends AI

Neha Kirpal
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ink Over Algorithms: Why the Soul 
of Storytelling Transcends AI
by Manjima Misra
Published by Highbrow Scribes Publications 
95 pages ₹399
  I recently completed a training that equips media professionals with practical artificial intelligence (AI) skills to enhance efficiency, boost productivity and support the adoption of technology for a future-ready workforce. Reading author and educator Manjima Misra’s latest book exploring the intersection of AI with narratology, creative writing, feminism and law reiterated some of these learnings. Focusing on the importance of storytelling, the book offers a balanced assessment of both AI’s capacities and limitations. 
 
At the very outset, Ms Misra emphasises the uniqueness of
Topics : Artificial intelligence BOOK REVIEW Creativity Creative careers
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon