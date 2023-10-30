Insolvency law: 'Gradually then suddenly'

Nano tales from an Indian prison

The dynastic war that saved IBM

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

First-time author Anant Merathia, a corporate litigation and disputes resolution lawyer, has explained the nuances of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through cases and examples in Defaulter’s Paradise Lost. Although the style and the approach of the book could be interpreted as academic, it helps demystify many complex issues for businesses and other stakeholders through its 15 chapters spanning some 300 pages. The book has an unusually long testimonials section with as many as 15 entries from lawyers, professors,

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com