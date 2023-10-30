close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Insolvency law: 'Gradually then suddenly'

Anant Merathia's book offers a human perspective on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Book
Premium

Nivedita Mookerji
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Follow Us
First-time author Anant Merathia, a corporate litigation and disputes resolution lawyer, has explained the nuances of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through cases and examples in Defaulter’s Paradise Lost. Although the style and the approach of the book could be interpreted as academic, it helps demystify many complex issues for businesses and other stakeholders through its 15 chapters spanning some 300 pages. The book has an unusually long testimonials section with as many as 15 entries from lawyers, professors,
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

The dynastic war that saved IBM

Preparing for 2024

Nano tales from an Indian prison

Updating the tax haven debate

Investing lessons from evolutionary biology

Topics : IBC Book reading BOOK REVIEW

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon