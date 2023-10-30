Insolvency law: 'Gradually then suddenly'

First-time author Anant Merathia, a corporate litigation and disputes resolution lawyer, has explained the nuances of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) through cases and examples in Defaulter’s Paradise Lost. Although the style and the approach of the book could be interpreted as academic, it helps demystify many complex issues for businesses and other stakeholders through its 15 chapters spanning some 300 pages. The book has an unusually long testimonials section with as many as 15 entries from lawyers, professors,