My Palestine: Tarbush's memoir captures the struggle for self-rule

My Palestine: An Impossible Exile

Author: Mohammad Tarbush

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 352

Price: Rs 699

More than a year since it began, the latest assault on the Palestinian people by the Israeli Defence Forces continues unabated and has since engulfed four neighbouring countries. Despite growing global censure, UN resolutions, International Court of Justice rulings and deafening calls for a ceasefire, the violence has been steadily ramped up alongside an ever-increasing death count. In such times, a book such as My Palestine by Mohammad Tarbush becomes incredibly important and deserves to be read. Essentially an autobiography — made more poignant by the fact that