Monday, May 26, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / John Matthai: The values of service revisited in fresh perspective

John Matthai: The values of service revisited in fresh perspective

In Epilogue, however, Mr Dadabhoy chooses to dwell on Matthai's children and their achievements. In a biography of John Matthai, Epilogue should have been on his larger legacy in public policymaking

Book
Premium

A K Bhattacharya
5 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HONEST JOHN: A Life of John Matthai
by Bakhtiar K Dadabhoy
Published by Penguin
XXIV+396 pages ₹999
  John Matthai had many unique distinctions. He was India’s only post-independence finance minister who had also held that responsibility in the interim government, formed before the country gained freedom. As finance member in Viceroy Wavell’s Executive Council, Matthai took some important decisions such as abolishing the notorious salt tax, levying an export duty on cotton and removing price controls on jute and jute goods. 
But in less than two months, he had to make way for Liaquat Ali Khan of the Muslim League, which belatedly decided
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon